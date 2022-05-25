Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Bengals' Left Guard Competition

The Bengals picked Carman in the second round (46th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have one starting spot open on their re-made offensive line.

Jackson Carman might be the favorite to start at left guard, but he hasn't won the job yet. After an underwhelming rookie year, the former second round pick believes he's in position to play much better this season.

"A year of experience," Carman said swiftly when asked how he's different from a year ago.

Carman made six starts and was on the field for 42% of the Bengals regular season snaps. Cincinnati took him with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old was supposed to be part of the solution last season, but Joe Burrow was sacked an NFL high 70 times (including playoffs).

"I learned a lot, a tremendous amount," Carman said of his rookie year. "Anything from off-field stuff and how to be a professional to being on the field learning techniques and just learning more socially, interacting with my teammates, my coaches. I learned a lot."

Carman will have to beat out fourth round pick Cordell Volson, Hakeem Adeniji and D'Ante Smith for the starting left guard job, but he appears to have the inside track and is currently taking first-team reps.

Carman is much closer to 100% after dealing with back issues a year ago. He spent a month in Dallas training with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather.

"We have different things I've been working on," Carman said. "To be able to work with him (Duke), be able to do a lot of O-line specific stuff and really helped build my body."

Carman weighs 325 pounds currently, which is right around where Frank Pollack and the coaching staff wants him.

He had weight and conditioning issues at Clemson, so a new diet and workout regimen could bode well for his chances of succeeding in the NFL.

"It was a combination of everything: diet, nutrition, exercise, mobility, all those things," Carman said. "The diet hasn't really been that hard at all. I really enjoy food. I'm kind of a foodie, so it's been kind of a good process for me."

Now the Bengals are hoping he seizes control of the left guard job and never lets it go.

"I'm just competing as hard as I possibly can and doing whatever my coach asks me," he said. "Whatever my coaches ask me to do, wherever they want to put me at, I'm going to perform to the best of my ability."

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Jessie Bates Speaks Out Following Reports of Unhappiness

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Regular Season Schedule

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary



No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok