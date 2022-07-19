Madden 23 Ratings: Trey Hendrickson Lone Bengal Ranked Among Top-40 LBs/DEs
CINCINNATI — Edge Rusher and linebacker ratings dropped today from the team behind Madden 23. Trey Hendrickson (85 overall) checks in as the highest-rated Bengals player in this group and the 40th-rated player among edge rushers and linebackers.
Right behind him was Logan Wilson (83 overall), who sits at No. 47 among linebackers and edge rushers. Moving into the 70s, Sam Hubbard checks in with a 75 overall rating.
Germaine Pratt (74 overall) and Akeem Davis Gaither (72 overall) round out the Bengals group of players revealed on Tuesday. Stay tuned on Wednesday for Joe Mixon's rating among the best running backs in the NFL.
