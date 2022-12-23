'Tis the season. If the Buccaneers were in the spirit of giving last week by handing the Bengals the ball five straight times, why can't we have a little holiday fun of our own?

This edition of 2-Point Conversion is a little different—and if this isn't your cup of tea, that's fine. We'll be back to our regularly scheduled programming next week. As for this week, I'd like to put a Bengals spin on some holiday classics. If you'll indulge me, I think we can all have some fun.

'Twas The Night...

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Paycor,

Not a creature was stirring, knowing what was in store.

The stockings were hung, in the lockers with care,

In hopes that Kris Kringle, soon would be there.

The players were snuggled, all warm in their beds,

Visions of Super Bowls, danced in their heads.

With Joe in his ‘jamas, and Chase in his cap,

Seven straight wins, soon will be wrapped.

When out on the field, there arose such a clatter,

Duke Tobin sprang from his bed, to see what was the matter.

Away from his box, he flew like a flash,

Out past the seats, it appeared on the grass.

And what to his wandering eyes should appear?

But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny reindeer.

A jacket of orange, black stripes did the trick,

He knew it at once, this must be St. Nick.

With earnest and vigor, his chorus it came,

He whistled, and shouted, and called them by name.

Now Tyler! Now Perine! Now Hill and Joe Mixon!

On Cappa! On Jessie! On Hubbard and Wilson!

To the top of the scoreboard! Now the top of the wall!

Now dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!

He was dressed all in fur, ‘Who Dey’ on his hat,

It really was him, Tobin froze where he sat.

His eyes how they twinkled, his smile so merry,

His cheeks just like roses, his nose like a cherry.

His face was so kind, and big ol round belly,

It shook as he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.

Tobin smiled as he saw him, and his big bag of gifts,

He knew this was the time, the fans got their wish.

He spoke not a word, just went straight to work,

Filling the lockers, while wearing a smirk.

He was done in a flash, then back to the sleigh,

Bringing his joy, to the faithful Who Deys.

Cincy heard him exclaim, as he rode out of sight,

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

I hope you all have a wonderful time this holiday season with your friends and family. It truly is the best part of the holidays we celebrate. And I thank you for welcoming me over the course of this season. Here's to many more. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

