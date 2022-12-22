Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Cincinnati's Christmas Eve Clash Against New England

Cincinnati is making our first pick every week very easy. The Bengals are the best team against the spread this season (11-3) and continue to find ways to win games.

They've covered six-straight games, which is Cincinnati's longest cover streak since 1993. Its longest single-season cover streak in the Super Bowl era is seven straight, set in 1970.

Joe Burrow and this Bengals' defense keep Cincinnati in every game. The quarterback's calm demeanor mixes well with the balance on the other side. Anyway you slice it—this game sets up well for a complete Cincinnati team.

Burrow is 17-7 ATS away from home, the most profitable QB ATS since 2020

Burrow has excelled in cold temperatures: 50 degrees or less (10-2 SU, 11-1 ATS), 40 degrees or less (5-0 SU/ATS)

Teams after facing the Raiders are 16-31 ATS since 2020, the worst for any previous opponent in the NFL over that span

New England is 0-4 outright and ATS against teams with winning records this season.

New England is 3-4 ATS as a home underdog since Tom Brady left, including 0-2 ATS this season.

The Patriots of old are gone offensively. Matt Patricia's been a disaster as the play-caller this season and it's killing Mac Jones's growth. He ranks 30th in passing TDs (7), and 32nd in QBR (30.7).

The offense overall is 29th in EPA/play since Week 8.

They won't score over 21 points in this game against a Bengals defense that may get multiple secondary pieces back this week. New England's defense (second in EPA/play since Week 8) keeps this relatively close, but Cincinnati never sweats.