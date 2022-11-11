Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman Call for Safer NFL Playing Surfaces

CINCINNATI — NFL players are bringing more and more attention to dangerous playing surfaces this season. The debate took centerstage on Thursday night during the TNF Nightcap.

Amazon's Michael Smith brought up the NFLPA letter recently sent to the league calling for the removal of slit-film turf surfaces used at six NFL stadiums, including the one at Paycor Stadium.

Artificial turf surfaces statistically cause more severe lower body and overall contact injuries because there is no natural shock absorption.

On grass, the ground absorbs the impact more than a concrete-based turf surface can. The tire pellets can only do so much.

"It needs to change immediately," Amazon analyst and NFLPA vice president Richard Sherman said during the show. "The league champions player safety. And when there's clear evidence of a playing surface being dangerous—there's nine more serious injuries on this surface than even other turfs—like, you need to change it now. You get on it immediately. There has been 15-18 more injuries just this season. So the data that they compiled hasn't included this season. … As a player, there's no reason for that kind of risk. These are outdoor stadiums. … They can change that. The indoor stadiums, cool, there's an argument there. But when you can change the surface, it should be grass. … Player safety is non-negotiable."

What's not negotiable for NFL owners, especially in small markets, is losing revenue. Artificial turf is much easier to maintain than grass and allows for more flexible event scheduling to use expensive stadiums for events outside of football.

"If you think about it, isn't it just the inconsistency that every single turf is different?" Amazon analyst and former Bengals lineman Andrew Whitworth said in response. "I mean you're already saying that we're not on the same page because how as a league do you know what's good turf if every one of your stadiums has different kinds of turf? So, y'all can't even agree on what the right kind of turf to put on the ground is. So to me you'd at least want to see - if you're gonna use turf, there's one uniform turf that we are saying is healthy and it's safer and whatever. But I don't think that's gonna happen. … I don't know if there's really a great answer other than we all know players who play the game like to play on grass. I feel like that's a pretty good argument."

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok