Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Blowout Win over the Atlanta Falcons

Cincinnati improved to 4-3 on the year.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a much needed win over the Falcons on Sunday to move to 4-3 on the season. Here are the winners and losers:

Winners

Joe Burrow

Burrow was absolutely dialed in on Sunday. After a slow start to the season, we’ve been seeing the real Burrow in recent weeks. He finished the game with 481 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing score. After the 0-2 start, it looks like Burrow is fully back.

Tyler Boyd

Boyd had arguably the best game of his career against the Falcons. He finished the game with 155 receiving yards and one touchdown. It looked like the Bengals offense finally played to their potential, and unlocking Boyd for a big game was a huge part of that. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins getting a lot of attention, Boyd has a chance for a few performances like this going forward.

Ja’Marr Chase

Chase, like Burrow, started this season slow due to his standards, but after his performance against the Saints and now the Falcons, he’s right where he should be. He caught eight passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Sam Hubbard

The Bengals defensive end has had a very strong start to this season and Sunday against the Falcons was no exception. Hubbard got a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in Sunday’s win.

Zac Taylor

After starting 3-3, Taylor needed an offensive performance like they had on Sunday. His offense had 537 yards and scored 35 points, putting together their best showing on the season. They are 4-3 now, and could use some more games like this in the near future to make up for their slow start.

Jay Tufele

With a banged up defensive line, the Bengals needed some guys to step up, and that’s exactly what Tufele did. Six total tackles and a big tackle for loss are his final numbers from the game, and with DJ Reader potentially missing a couple more games, Tufele will have more chances.

Losers

Eli Apple

With less than a minute left in the first half, Apple allowed Damiere Byrd to get passed him for a long touchdown. After that, he lost snaps to rookie Cam Taylor-Britt.

Kevin Huber

The Bengals punter has had a rough season so far. He had a great punt in the fourth quarter, but right before halftime he kicked one low and short, allowing the Falcons returner plenty of space to take the return deep into Bengals territory which allowed a field goal with three seconds left in the first half.

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
