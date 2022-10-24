Six Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' 35-17 Win Over the Atlanta Falcons

Burrow is only half of the reason that this offense exploded yesterday. The other half is this room of pass catchers.

Starting with a guy who has been forgotten when we talk about this wide receiver room, Tyler Boyd. Boyd caught eight of nine targets for 155 yards and one touchdown. The 155 yards shatters his previous personal best of 138 yards from four years ago. He was absolutely incredible the entire day from his one-handed catch over the middle of the field to the deep ball he caught for the 60-yard touchdown. He showed the league that he still is one of the better receivers in the NFL yesterday.

Not to be outdone, Ja’Marr Chase caught 8 of his 11 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Chase now has back to back weeks of 130+ yards and two scores. He’s on fire right now after a few weeks of fans wondering just when he was going to get more involved.

Chase is now on pace for 114 catches, 1,469 yards, and 15 touchdowns. All of those numbers would improve upon the All-Pro rookie season that Chase put together last year.

There were other notable performances, such as Tee Higgins catching five passes for 93 yards. Because the other two wide receivers were white-hot, this great performance from Higgins almost feels a little disappointing because he was seven yards from all three of them going over 100 yards. Hayden Hurst caught six passes for 48 yards. He's now on pace for 70 catches, 549 yards, and five touchdowns, which is pretty comparable to what he did in Atlanta two years ago. The difference is that he’s now doing this on one of the premier offenses as the fourth option in the passing game, rather than putting up empty stats on a team preparing to draft his replacement. That stat line would also be better than the one C.J. Uzomah put up last season.

Cam Taylor-Britt Sees Action

The coaching staff is making sure to cover themselves and say this was not a benching, but Cam Taylor-Britt played more snaps than Eli Apple this week. The coaching staff has stated that this was a predetermined rotation and that could be true for why he got in there early, but the snap count ended up 28 snaps for Taylor-Britt and only 16 defensive snaps for Apple. Personally, I think they are telling the truth that there was a planned rotation, but after Apple gave up a 75-yard touchdown to Damiere Byrd, the rotation felt much more Taylor-Britt heavy.

The rookie played well from what was visible on TV. He fits the Bengals mold at cornerback. He’s strong and physical for the position and looks to punish wide receivers who block him. This game played into his strengths, but that should not discredit his performance. It may only be a matter of time before this rotation becomes a permanent substitution.