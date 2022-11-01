Three Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals' 32-13 Loss to Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals lost to the Browns 32-13 on Monday night in Cleveland. They fall to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the division.
Here are three thoughts on Cincinnati following an ugly loss on the road.
Struggling Offense
The Bengals' offense was awful on Monday night. They didn't score until the fourth quarter, had two turnovers and struggled to produce big plays until late in the game.
They didn't have Ja'Marr Chase, but this offense should've been able to move the ball against a below average and shorthanded Cleveland defense. Instead, they didn't score until their eighth possession of the game.
"I think we just didn’t do a good job finding our rhythm early on. It’s as simple as that because I thought we had great rhythm on the first drive," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "I thought we had great rhythm on the first drive. If you get some points there, you get some momentum and things are different because our defense did a nice job in the first half. We just didn’t get it done.”
Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd had 11 targets combined and Cincinnati's offense leaned on check downs, instead of pushing the ball downfield.
“They did a great job in their leverages and playing soft and making us check it down. They tackled really well," Joe Burrow said. "The last couple of weeks, we got teams out of that because we were able to break some tackles, and we got yards after the catch. You have to give them credit. They were great tacklers today.”
Injuries Piling Up
Chidobe Awuzie suffered a serious right knee injury. He was on crutches and had a bulky knee brace on after the game.
“Unbelievable, that hurts really bad. He is an unbelievable player and I wish him all the best. We are going to miss him and I do not know what happened. I just saw him on crutches and this is really tough," Sam Hubbard said. "He is one of the most reliable teammates that I have ever played with and not much to say other than he means a lot to this team.”
Tre Flowers injured his hamstring and Eli Apple was already out due to a hamstring injury.
Cincinnati's defense is reeling due to injuries.
Trey Hendrickson is dealing with a back injury and Hubbard injured his finger. Some of the Bengals' best defensive players are hurt. They need to get to the bye, but they have a must-win game in Week 9 against the Panthers.
Wide Receiver Depth
The Bengals missed Chase on Monday night, but they definitely needed someone to step up. Mike Thomas had a key drop early in the game and Trenton Irwin didn't do much with his opportunity.
"It just felt like we couldn’t get into a rhythm like we expected to, but we have to go back to work," La'el Collins said. "Obviously not having Ja’Marr (Chase) is big for us. When we are missing a guy like that, we need to step up and do a better job.”
Cincinnati needs to consider trading for a wide receiver ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. It doesn't need to be a flashy name, but finding someone that can fortify that spot moving forward would give this offense a major boost.
