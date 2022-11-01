Skip to main content

Three Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals' 32-13 Loss to Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati is 4-4 following the loss.

CLEVELAND — The Bengals lost to the Browns 32-13 on Monday night in Cleveland. They fall to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the division. 

Here are three thoughts on Cincinnati following an ugly loss on the road. 

Struggling Offense

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands near the huddle in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals' offense was awful on Monday night. They didn't score until the fourth quarter, had two turnovers and struggled to produce big plays until late in the game. 

They didn't have Ja'Marr Chase, but this offense should've been able to move the ball against a below average and shorthanded Cleveland defense. Instead, they didn't score until their eighth possession of the game. 

"I think we just didn’t do a good job finding our rhythm early on. It’s as simple as that because I thought we had great rhythm on the first drive," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "I thought we had great rhythm on the first drive. If you get some points there, you get some momentum and things are different because our defense did a nice job in the first half. We just didn’t get it done.”

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd had 11 targets combined and Cincinnati's offense leaned on check downs, instead of pushing the ball downfield. 

“They did a great job in their leverages and playing soft and making us check it down. They tackled really well," Joe Burrow said. "The last couple of weeks, we got teams out of that because we were able to break some tackles, and we got yards after the catch. You have to give them credit. They were great tacklers today.”

Injuries Piling Up

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 31 0022

Chidobe Awuzie suffered a serious right knee injury. He was on crutches and had a bulky knee brace on after the game.

“Unbelievable, that hurts really bad. He is an unbelievable player and I wish him all the best. We are going to miss him and I do not know what happened. I just saw him on crutches and this is really tough," Sam Hubbard said. "He is one of the most reliable teammates that I have ever played with and not much to say other than he means a lot to this team.”

Tre Flowers injured his hamstring and Eli Apple was already out due to a hamstring injury.

Cincinnati's defense is reeling due to injuries.

Trey Hendrickson is dealing with a back injury and Hubbard injured his finger. Some of the Bengals' best defensive players are hurt. They need to get to the bye, but they have a must-win game in Week 9 against the Panthers. 

Wide Receiver Depth

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is unable to complete a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 31 0019

The Bengals missed Chase on Monday night, but they definitely needed someone to step up. Mike Thomas had a key drop early in the game and Trenton Irwin didn't do much with his opportunity. 

"It just felt like we couldn’t get into a rhythm like we expected to, but we have to go back to work," La'el Collins said. "Obviously not having Ja’Marr (Chase) is big for us. When we are missing a guy like that, we need to step up and do a better job.”

Cincinnati needs to consider trading for a wide receiver ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. It doesn't need to be a flashy name, but finding someone that can fortify that spot moving forward would give this offense a major boost. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is unable to complete a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 31 0019
AllBengals Insiders+

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Ugly Loss to the Browns on Halloween Night

By Blake Jewell
Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halloween Nightmare: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Get Crushed By Browns 32-13 on Monday Night Football

By James Rapien
Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) walks off the field after the victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Top Cornerback Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury Against Browns

By James Rapien
Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals' Offense Struggling, Browns Lead 11-0 on Monday Night Football

By James Rapien
Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fist bumps teammates before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Bengals Hyped Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup Against Browns

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) turns downfield after completing a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0056
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football Against the Browns

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
Gameday

Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football

By James Rapien
Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) runs the ball after an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Ravens Trade For Star Linebacker Ahead of Deadline With AFC North Race Heating Up

By Russ Heltman