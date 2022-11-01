Three Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals' 32-13 Loss to Cleveland Browns

The Bengals' offense was awful on Monday night. They didn't score until the fourth quarter, had two turnovers and struggled to produce big plays until late in the game.

They didn't have Ja'Marr Chase, but this offense should've been able to move the ball against a below average and shorthanded Cleveland defense. Instead, they didn't score until their eighth possession of the game.

"I think we just didn’t do a good job finding our rhythm early on. It’s as simple as that because I thought we had great rhythm on the first drive," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "I thought we had great rhythm on the first drive. If you get some points there, you get some momentum and things are different because our defense did a nice job in the first half. We just didn’t get it done.”

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd had 11 targets combined and Cincinnati's offense leaned on check downs, instead of pushing the ball downfield.

“They did a great job in their leverages and playing soft and making us check it down. They tackled really well," Joe Burrow said. "The last couple of weeks, we got teams out of that because we were able to break some tackles, and we got yards after the catch. You have to give them credit. They were great tacklers today.”