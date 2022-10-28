CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time due to a hip fracture, sources confirmed to All Bengals.

Some reports have Chase missing anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks. We're told that the Bengals don't have a set timeline for recovery. He needs the bone to heal.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic was the first to report the fracture.

Some may wonder why Chase was able to play in Week 7 against the Falcons. The star wide-out finished with eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase initially hurt his hip in Cincinnati's Week 6 win over New Orleans. He was limited in practice, but there was no sign of a fracture, which is why he was able to play against Atlanta. Chase re-aggravated the injury at the end of the first half, but returned to the game.

He underwent more scans this week and that's when they saw the fracture.

The star receiver didn't think he was seriously injured after the win over the Falcons.

"I'm not telling y'all [what the injury is]," he said with a smile. "I'm good though. I'm good."

It's unfortunate for everyone involved. This offense was starting to hit their stride and Chase was leading the way. He had 15 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns in the last two games.

