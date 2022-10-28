Three Thoughts on the Bengals Following Ja'Marr Chase's Devastating Hip Injury

With Chase out, Tee Higgins has a chance to show everyone that he's a true No. 1 wide receiver.

The 23-year-old has made big plays since he entered the league, but he's never been in this position.

Higgins is clearly the Bengals' top wide-out with Chase sidelined. He's also eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He can show the front office that he's capable of beating double teams and the opponents best cornerbacks regularly—even when defenses are focused on stopping him.

Tyler Boyd's role will also increase. He's had 14 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in the past two games. That type of production has to become normal with Chase out.

Cincinnati is averaging 32.5 points in their last two games. Chase had four touchdowns over that span. He's impossible to replace, but a productive Higgins and Boyd would give them a big boost.