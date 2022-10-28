Three Thoughts on the Bengals Following Ja'Marr Chase's Devastating Hip Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time with a fractured hip. Chase is expected to miss anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Here are three thoughts about the Bengals following Chase's injury:
Tee and TB Time
With Chase out, Tee Higgins has a chance to show everyone that he's a true No. 1 wide receiver.
The 23-year-old has made big plays since he entered the league, but he's never been in this position.
Higgins is clearly the Bengals' top wide-out with Chase sidelined. He's also eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He can show the front office that he's capable of beating double teams and the opponents best cornerbacks regularly—even when defenses are focused on stopping him.
Tyler Boyd's role will also increase. He's had 14 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in the past two games. That type of production has to become normal with Chase out.
Cincinnati is averaging 32.5 points in their last two games. Chase had four touchdowns over that span. He's impossible to replace, but a productive Higgins and Boyd would give them a big boost.
Changes on Offense
The Bengals' offense is going to have to change. There's no way Mike Thomas, Trent Taylor, Stanley Morgan Jr., or Trenton Irwin is going to be able to fill Chase's role.
He's too valuable, too explosive and too dominant.
The Bengals are used to playing three wide receivers regularly. They can still do that, but they're going to have to adjust their game plan. Outside of Higgins, this team doesn't have another true deep threat with Chase out.
Boyd is a machine in the slot and should see an increased role, but he isn't a deep threat.
Look for Joe Burrow to rely on the intermediate part of the field during this stretch.
From Hayden Hurst to Boyd and Higgins, the Bengals are going to be less explosive and have to adjust so they continue to produce at a high level.
Bringing in Help
The Bengals absolutely have to sign or trade for a wide receiver.
Cincinnati needs to add help at that spot, whether it's in free agency or via trade. The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.
Plenty of names will be thrown out there—from Odell Beckham Jr. to Will Fuller and anyone in between.
The Bengals will likely bring multiple players in to workout, but that doesn't mean they won't make a move at the deadline. Adding a legitimate downfield threat should be their goal because they don't have anyone outside of Higgins that can stretch the field on a regular basis.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture
Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta
Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory
Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans
Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints
Read More
Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'
Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints
Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore
Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens
Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats
Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens
Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses
Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast