Three Thoughts on the Bengals Following Ja'Marr Chase's Devastating Hip Injury

Cincinnati's top playmaker will miss multiple games.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time with a fractured hip. Chase is expected to miss anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Here are three thoughts about the Bengals following Chase's injury:

Tee and TB Time

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 394

With Chase out, Tee Higgins has a chance to show everyone that he's a true No. 1 wide receiver. 

The 23-year-old has made big plays since he entered the league, but he's never been in this position. 

Higgins is clearly the Bengals' top wide-out with Chase sidelined. He's also eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He can show the front office that he's capable of beating double teams and the opponents best cornerbacks regularly—even when defenses are focused on stopping him.

Tyler Boyd's role will also increase. He's had 14 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in the past two games. That type of production has to become normal with Chase out. 

Cincinnati is averaging 32.5 points in their last two games. Chase had four touchdowns over that span. He's impossible to replace, but a productive Higgins and Boyd would give them a big boost.

Changes on Offense

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals' offense is going to have to change. There's no way Mike Thomas, Trent Taylor, Stanley Morgan Jr., or Trenton Irwin is going to be able to fill Chase's role. 

He's too valuable, too explosive and too dominant. 

The Bengals are used to playing three wide receivers regularly. They can still do that, but they're going to have to adjust their game plan. Outside of Higgins, this team doesn't have another true deep threat with Chase out. 

Boyd is a machine in the slot and should see an increased role, but he isn't a deep threat. 

Look for Joe Burrow to rely on the intermediate part of the field during this stretch. 

From Hayden Hurst to Boyd and Higgins, the Bengals are going to be less explosive and have to adjust so they continue to produce at a high level.

Bringing in Help

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals absolutely have to sign or trade for a wide receiver. 

Cincinnati needs to add help at that spot, whether it's in free agency or via trade. The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

Plenty of names will be thrown out there—from Odell Beckham Jr. to Will Fuller and anyone in between. 

The Bengals will likely bring multiple players in to workout, but that doesn't mean they won't make a move at the deadline. Adding a legitimate downfield threat should be their goal because they don't have anyone outside of Higgins that can stretch the field on a regular basis.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4
