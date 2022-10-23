Walk-Off Thoughts Following Cincinnati Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Atlanta Falcons

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his best performance of the season and one of the best games of his career.

Burrow completed 34-of-42 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns. His 481 passing yards are third in Bengals' history. He has the franchise record after throwing for 525 yards against the Ravens last season. Boomer Esiason threw for 490 yards in 1990.

Burrow also ran for a touchdown. He has a rushing touchdown in each of the past three games.

"The guy is very special," Tyler Boyd said. "Anytime you’ve got a guy like him on your team—any time we line up, I expect to win.”

The offensive line deserves credit, too. They neutralized Falcons' star Grady Jarrett and gave Burrow plenty of time to throw.