Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Face Tough Road Test Against Tennessee Titans

The Bengals face one of their toughest road tests of the year on Sunday when they play the Titans in Nashville.

It's a rematch of the 2021 AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Cincinnati upset the AFC's top seeded Titans 19-16 on a game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson.

Tennessee is downplaying the idea of Sunday's contest being a revenge game.

Despite how either team views Week 12, the game has big implications to the postseason picture. The Titans are currently the conference's third seed at 7-3, while the Bengals (6-4) moved up to the sixth seed following New England's loss to Minnesota on Thursday night.

The Bengals have the opportunity to prove they are real contenders with a win Sunday.

Let's take a look at the week's matchups to watch in this AFC showdown:

Matchup of the Game: Bengals Run Defense vs. Derrick Henry

Henry is the heart and soul of the Titans' offense.

The running back is built like a linebacker, but is arguably the best ball carrier in the league. He is the first rusher to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season and 844 of his 1,010 yards have been after contact.

Henry's physical attributes paired with his speed makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. He is one of the fastest running backs at the line of scrimmage and can burst full speed through the trenches.

Although the Bengals have had their struggles with stopping the run, they have done well limiting top rushers this year. Nick Chubb is the only exception when he ran for 101 yards against Cincinnati in Week 8.

They've also struggled against teams that have been able to get multiple running backs involved. They gave up 228 yards to the Saints and 155 yards to the Ravens.

Tennessee will feed Henry to try to wear down Cincinnati's defense and keep their offense off the field.

Bengals Pass Protection vs. Titans Pass Rush

The Bengals pass protection against the Titans pass rush was the storyline following the AFC Divisional playoff game last year. Joe Burrow took a playoff-record nine sacks, but Cincinnati still managed to squeak out the win.

Tennessee's defense has been the reason they have won the last seven of eight games with their front-seven leading the way.

Jeffery Simmons leads a unit that has posted lowest third down conversion rate, 74 quarterback hits (5th-most), and 30 sacks (10th-most). As a result of the pressure up front, the defense has snagged nine interceptions, eighth-best in the league.

The Titans will be without one of their key pass rushers in Denico Autry (knee). He has seven sacks on the season.

Bud Dupree is expected to be back after missing time with a hip injury. Dupree has made an impact when he’s been on the field this season, despite playing in just six games this season. He has three sacks and three tackles for loss.

In the Bengals' six wins, Burrow has thrown two interceptions and taken an average two sacks in those games. In the team's four losses, he's thrown six picks and been sacked five times per game.

The difference Sunday will be if Burrow can be kept clean and given time in the pocket. Burrow is elite when the offensive line wins.

Joe Burrow vs. Titans Secondary

Burrow's success will depend on his protection, but if the Bengals offensive line can win in the trenches, the quarterback should be in for a big day.

The Titans' pass defense has given up 2,668 yards (6th-most), 266.8 yards per game (3rd-most), and 18 touchdowns (5th-most).

Volume in the passing game is nothing new for Burrow nor this Tennessee pass defense. The quarterback has taken less than 30 attempts in only one game this season as he averaging 37.2 passing attempts per game. Whereas, the Titans have seen the most pass attempts against them with 404 (40.4 per game).

Expect the same narrative to occur Sunday with Joe Mixon out due to a concussion and Tennessee posting one of the best run defenses in the league.

Both could get key members of their successes back Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase is questionable after practicing in a limited capacity this week. He's missed the past three games due to a hip injury.

The Titans' safety Amani Hooker and nickel cornerback Elijah Molden are likely to return. Hooker hasn't played since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 8.

Bengals Secondary vs. Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill has been playing his best football since coming back from an ankle injury that sidelined him in Weeks 8 and 9.

Against two of the best pass defenses in Denver and Green Bay, Tannehill was 41-of-63 (65.1%), 588 passing yards (294 yards per game), four touchdowns, and 1 interception.

In those games, the Titans have had to flip their normal script from relying on the run. They had a total of 151 yards rushing.

The Week 11 matchup against the Packers was a glimpse of what their passing attack could be between Treylon Burks, Robert Woods, and Austin Hooper. The trio combined for 17 receptions for 216 yards.

Henry added 45 receiving yards and finished with 132 total yards from scrimmage.

Although their run game has been slowed the last couple of games, Henry's impact opens their play book. Opposing team's commit to stopping Henry, which allows the offense to run play-action passes out of the single back and i-formations.

The Titans have also shown more shotgun and empty set formations this season too.

While Tannehill is coming off his best performance of the season, the Bengals secondary gave up 265 yards and one touchdown to rookie Kenny Pickett.

Chidobe Awuzie's absence is going to be felt the rest of the season, which is where they need Cam Britt-Taylor and Eli Apple to step up.

The secondary has yet to face a top-rated number one receiver yet, and won't this week, but Tannehill is a veteran quarterback with the ability to make big plays.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins vs. Kristian Fulton

Injuries are going to be a factor in this anticipated Week 12 matchup. Chase has a chance to play Sunday, whereas Fulton will suit up as he's been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 10.

If Chase can't go or is on a snap count, Fulton's hands will be full with Higgins. Both receivers are proven No. 1 options in the league.

Higgins had his best game of the season, finishing with nine receptions for 148 yards last week against the Steelers.

Fulton usually lines up with opposing team's best pass catcher, whether that's a wide receiver or tight end. He's in the makings of producing one of the lowest completion percentages allowed when targeted for two consecutive seasons.

This season he's allowed 25 catches on 52 targets (48.1%) for 311 yards in eight games.

