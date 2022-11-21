Five Takeaways From The Cincinnati Bengals' 37-30 Win Over The Pittsburgh Steelers

Higgins smoked the Steelers for nine receptions for 148 yards.

He looked excellent the past couple of games on film, he just had some unfortunate circumstances against the Browns to not capitalize and they didn’t need him against the Panthers with Joe Mixon running for seven yards per carry.

Finally, he can show this high level talent on the stat sheet as well. The 148 yards are the second most yards that Higgins has tallied and his nine catches are the second-most he's had in a game.

His efficiency in this game was incredible. According to Pro Football Focus, Higgins averaged 4.35 yards per route run. He also added 0.59 EPA (expected points added) per play with 7.7 EPA added in total. That means just about every other target, Higgins was giving the Bengals a point on the scoreboard. The most remarkable thing about the EPA is that he did this all without scoring a touchdown. Samaje Perine and Trenton Irwin both ended up with higher EPA per play numbers in the receiving game because of the touchdowns, but those get a huge boost from getting into the end zone. Higgins dominated without the touchdown and ended up with a stellar game. Hats off to the 23-year-old, who showed that he is a true No. 1 wide receiver in this league.

Joe Burrow Carves Them Up

To go with Higgins’s fantastic game, Joe Burrow had the best two interception performance from a quarterback that I have seen. Neither of the interceptions were Burrow’s fault, just an unfortunate tipped ball on the one and an unreal defensive play from T.J. Watt to catch the ball at the line of scrimmage on the other.

Despite the two interceptions, Burrow ended the day with 355 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 9.1 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 104. Most impressive to me is that he still ends with 0.3 EPA per play on the day, despite the turnovers. That puts him into the 80th percentile since they started tracking the statistic.

The turnovers typically have a huge effect on that number, but Burrow was so efficient outside of the flukey interceptions that he still ends the day with fantastic numbers. It’s going to be a real tell online about who watched this performance and who did not when they talk about it. To me, it showed that Burrow can still slice and dice a good defense despite missing his number one target. This is also the first game that Burrow has won in the NFL where he threw two interceptions, moving him to 1-5 in those games.