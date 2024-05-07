All Bengals

Amarius Mims a Risky Pick? Bengals Scouting Director Mike Potts Weighs in on First Round Selection

The Bengals don't believe Mims has a "low floor," despite what others have said about their first round pick.

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It's easy to see why they were interested in the 6-8, 340-pound Mims, but some believe it's a risky pick due to his lack of experience (only eight college starts).

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Mike Potts doesn't believe Mims is a "high ceiling, low floor" prospect, even though he's inexperienced.

"I don't necessarily agree that he has a low floor honestly when watching his tape," Potts said on the Locked on Bengals podcast. "His tape's really, really good. There's honestly not a whole lot that you could nitpick or poke holes in about his tape. Yeah, he only started eight games, but he played a lot more snaps than your average guy that only started eight games. He was in a rotation with some high end draft picks.

"It's not a guy that's really inconsistent. You [don't] just see the flashes and the highs and the lows on his tape. I think he's pretty even in his high level of production when you watch his tape. I don't necessarily think that he's a low floor, high ceiling prospect. We kinda view him as a high floor, high ceiling prospect."

Watch the entire interview with Potts, which includes insight on their other picks in the draft here.

