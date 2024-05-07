Amarius Mims a Risky Pick? Bengals Scouting Director Mike Potts Weighs in on First Round Selection
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It's easy to see why they were interested in the 6-8, 340-pound Mims, but some believe it's a risky pick due to his lack of experience (only eight college starts).
Bengals Director of Player Personnel Mike Potts doesn't believe Mims is a "high ceiling, low floor" prospect, even though he's inexperienced.
"I don't necessarily agree that he has a low floor honestly when watching his tape," Potts said on the Locked on Bengals podcast. "His tape's really, really good. There's honestly not a whole lot that you could nitpick or poke holes in about his tape. Yeah, he only started eight games, but he played a lot more snaps than your average guy that only started eight games. He was in a rotation with some high end draft picks.
"It's not a guy that's really inconsistent. You [don't] just see the flashes and the highs and the lows on his tape. I think he's pretty even in his high level of production when you watch his tape. I don't necessarily think that he's a low floor, high ceiling prospect. We kinda view him as a high floor, high ceiling prospect."
Watch the entire interview with Potts, which includes insight on their other picks in the draft here.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast