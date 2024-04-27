Watch: Highlights From Bengals Third-Round Pick Jermaine Burton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati picked up a new deep threat on Friday after selecting Alabama Jermaine Burton with the 80th pick.
Check out some of his best moments with the Crimson Tide, plus a welcome message from Chad Johnson.
