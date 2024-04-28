Look: Complete List of All 10 Picks By Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals added 10 players to their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft, including five trench players, three skill players and two defensive backs.
Check out their complete list of picks below. For more thoughts on their 2024 NFL Draft class, go here.
First Round (No. 18): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Second Round (No. 49): Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
Third Round (No. 80): Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
Third Round (No. 97): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
Fourth Round (No. 115): Erick All, TE, Iowa
Fifth Round (No. 149): Josh Newton, CB, TCU
Sixth Round (No. 194): Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
Sixth Round (No. 214): Cedric Johnson, DE, Ole Miss
Seventh Round (No. 224):Daijahn Anthony, DB, Ole Miss
Seventh Round (No. 237): Matt Lee, C, Miami
