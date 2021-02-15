Podcast: Bengals Finalize Coaching Staff and Mock Draft Monday
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the Bengals' 2021 coaching staff. They also make a trade in a three round edition of mock draft Monday!
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
