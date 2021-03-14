Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Florida Standout Kyle Pitts

Picking fifth overall, the Bengals have the opportunity to select a potentially elite playmaker in the 2021 NFL Draft in their quest to surround Joe Burrow with even more weapons.

Out of all the playmakers in this class, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts could be at the top of the board.

Pitts is a special player and his talent and versatility could make the Bengals offense even more dangerous. He is a tight end, but has the ability to thrive at receiver.

Measurables: 6-6, 240 pounds

Strengths: Pitts’ versatility is a huge plus. With his lethal combo of size and athleticism, he can be moved around the Bengals' offense to keep opposing defenses on edge. He moves incredibly well for his size. His presence on the field must be accounted for by opposing players. His catch radius is elite and when he has the ball he is very creative in space and making defenders miss. His abilities in the red zone are another reason for taking the star tight end. With Boyd and Higgins already valuable weapons, Pitts would be another great option for Burrow in red zone situations. He is a much better blocker—especially in the running game—than people give him credit for.

Weaknesses: For a pure tight end, Pitts could be considered undersized. If it weren’t for his versatility, this could be an issue. He’s good in the tight end role, but he’s better when moved around in a creative offense. If Zac Taylor wants to take a less creative approach, he may not reach his full potential on offense.

At the end of the day, Penei Sewell should be the main target for the Bengals in the first round, however Pitts isn’t very far behind. Cincinnati should build around Burrow and add more weapons on offense this offseason. If Sewell is off the board, Pitts could be a fantastic pick for Cincinnati. He's also an ideal draft target if the Bengals trade down.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook