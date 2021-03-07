NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals Mentioned in Wild Trade Idea Involving Fifth Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Would you make this deal, Bengals fans?
Author:
Publish date:

There are plenty of NFL trade scenarios being tossed around by analysts and websites. That will continue over the next few weeks with free agency and the draft looming. 

One of the craziest trade ideas was thrown out by B/R Gridiron.

They have Cincinnati trading the No. 5 overall pick and their 2021 fifth-round pick (148th overall) to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 6 overall pick and veteran tight end Zach Ertz. 

On the surface it seems like a no-brainer. Moving down one spot and securing a Pro Bowl tight end in the process. Who wouldn't consider it? 

Unfortunately, Ertz battled injuries in 2020 and some are wondering if his best days are behind him. He made three-straight Pro Bowls from 2017-19, but only appeared in 11 games in 2020, finishing with just 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown. His yards-per-game (30.5) was his lowest since his rookie year. 

His contract is an even bigger issue. He's set to have a $12.4 million cap hit in 2021. Ertz wants a new deal, but would the Bengals want to give long-term money to a 31-year-old tight end one-year after paying A.J. Green $18 million to have the worst season of his career?  

This trade would make sense for Philadelphia. They're looking to trade Ertz and if they could use the veteran to move up in the first round, then there's no reason why they shouldn't make the deal.

This trade is too cute to be realistic for the Bengals. Is adding Ertz worth missing out on Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell? 

Those are two players that the Eagles should and probably will have their eyes on in the draft. They could also move up to the fifth pick for a quarterback like Justin Fields or Mac Jones. 

The Bengals aren't in the quarterback market, but they will certainly listen to trade offers from the Panthers, 49ers and others teams. Moving up one pick would give the Eagles more security if they want to go after one of the top signal-callers. 

Philadelphia could release Ertz this week and while this trade makes sense for them, it isn't enough for Cincinnati. The Eagles might not even get a fifth-round pick for Ertz in a trade, so why would the Bengals also move down one spot in the first round? 

It's an interesting idea and there's a path where a trade could work, but moving down in the first round costs more than just a veteran tight end that's in danger of being a cap casualty. 

