Saints Expected to Release Malcom Brown, Who Could Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

The Bengals could be interested in the 27-year-old

CINCINNATI — The New Orleans Saints are expected to release veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown according to Josina Anderson.

The 27-year-old had 27 tackles (three for loss) and one sack in 13 games last season. Brown is one of the many cuts the Saints have had to make in their quest to get under the $182.5 million salary cap in 2021.

The six-year veteran would be a nice fit alongside DJ Reader in Cincinnati. He would give the Bengals another run-stuffing defensive tackle.

Brown was drafted by New England in the first-round (32nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He won two Super Bowls in four seasons with the Patriots, before signing with the Saints.

Reuniting safety Vonn Bell with his former teammate could help the Bengals in their quest to shore up key weaknesses on defense.

Brown will become a free agent after he's released. He's one of many veteran players that will be or have been cut because of the 2021 salary cap.

