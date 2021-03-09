Bengals Still Hope to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

CINCINNATI — In a surprising move, the Bengals didn't use the franchise tag before the deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

They were expected to tag defensive end Carl Lawson and "were willing" to use it on the 25-year-old just a few weeks ago. Instead, Lawson is just a few days away from becoming a free agent.

Despite not tagging the young pass rusher, the Bengals hope to keep him around long-term according to a source familiar with negotiations. The team will try to work out a deal in the coming days.

The other 31 NFL teams can start negotiating with Lawson on Monday, March 15 when the legal tampering period begins.

The Browns, Jaguars and Patriots are three of the many teams expected to be interested in Lawson league sources tell AllBengals.

He appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 32 quarterback hits. He was seventh in the NFL in sacks created (10.5) according to Next Gen Stats.

The Bengals are hoping to take multiple steps forward in 2021. Losing Lawson would be a big blow to a defense that struggled for most of last season.

Free agency officially begins on March 17 at 4 p.m.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook