Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

Here are my thoughts on the Bengals' leaked jerseys

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' new jerseys appeared to leak on Sunday afternoon. Plenty of fans were underwhelmed by them initially, which makes sense.

The "XL" Joe Burrow jersey that went viral was crooked on a hanger with large sleeves.

It looked plain. It looked generic. It didn't look like a quality design.

It was a bad picture and a poor way to see the Bengals' "new stripes" for the first time, assuming the leak is accurate.

Fortunately, players wear the jerseys, not hangers on the side of door frames.

Burrow is going to look much better in the new uniform that the white hanger that you saw on eBay.

AllBengals contributor Jacob Haugh put together three designs that show what the new jerseys would look like on Burrow, Joe Mixon and Sam Hubbard.

Check out all three edits in the video at the top of this page.

The new jerseys are going to look much better on players than they did when fans saw them initially.

The long, bulky sleeves in the photos were worst part of the leak. That won't be an issue for the players on Sundays.

There may be the best concepts that you've seen over the past few months, but they accomplish a lot of what fans were asking for.

The organization got rid of the ugly side panels. The orange on the jerseys will match the helmet and pants. The "B" is no longer the logo in the middle of the jersey.

They're simple, but effective.

We still haven't seen the white version. No one knows if there will be a color rush.

What will the pants look like? That's the other part of this that we don't know.

Either way, these jerseys are better than what the Bengals have had since 2004.

They're expected to reveal their "new stripes" next month before the 2021 NFL Draft.

-----

You May Also Like:

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook