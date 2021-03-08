NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

Here are my thoughts on the Bengals' leaked jerseys
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' new jerseys appeared to leak on Sunday afternoon. Plenty of fans were underwhelmed by them initially, which makes sense. 

The "XL" Joe Burrow jersey that went viral was crooked on a hanger with large sleeves. 

It looked plain. It looked generic. It didn't look like a quality design. 

It was a bad picture and a poor way to see the Bengals' "new stripes" for the first time, assuming the leak is accurate. 

Fortunately, players wear the jerseys, not hangers on the side of door frames. 

Burrow is going to look much better in the new uniform that the white hanger that you saw on eBay. 

AllBengals contributor Jacob Haugh put together three designs that show what the new jerseys would look like on Burrow, Joe Mixon and Sam Hubbard. 

Check out all three edits in the video at the top of this page. 

Joe Burrow

Edit: Jacob Haugh

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more Bengals coverage, including NFL Draft and Free Agency Breakdowns!

The new jerseys are going to look much better on players than they did when fans saw them initially. 

The long, bulky sleeves in the photos were worst part of the leak. That won't be an issue for the players on Sundays. 

There may be the best concepts that you've seen over the past few months, but they accomplish a lot of what fans were asking for.

The organization got rid of the ugly side panels. The orange on the jerseys will match the helmet and pants. The "B" is no longer the logo in the middle of the jersey. 

They're simple, but effective.

We still haven't seen the white version. No one knows if there will be a color rush. 

What will the pants look like? That's the other part of this that we don't know. 

Either way, these jerseys are better than what the Bengals have had since 2004. 

They're expected to reveal their "new stripes" next month before the 2021 NFL Draft.

 -----

You May Also Like:

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Joe Burrow
AllBengals Insiders+

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Multiple Teams Interested in Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: The Bengals 'New Stripes' Might've Leaked Before Official Release

Taylor Burrow
News

Bengals Mentioned in Wild Trade Idea Involving Fifth Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Podcast: The Weekend Mailbag About the Bengals' Plans in Free Agency and the NFL Draft

Will Fuller, Joe Thuney
GM Report

Former First-Round Pick Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs between Clemson Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (8) first half in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analyst Has High Praise For LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric 'Flash' Stokes Might've Just Ran Into the First Round of the NFL Draft