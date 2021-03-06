Analyst Has High Praise For LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Analyst Believes Teams Will Consider Trading Up For LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Chase is one of the many players the Bengals will evaluate in the 2021 NFL Draft
Author:
Publish date:

There are plenty of Bengals fans dreaming about a potential reunion between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati. 

The duo became one of the most dominant forces in college football history. Chase finished the 2019 season with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 21.2 yards-per-reception. 

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger believes Chase will make an instant impact wherever he lands. He also thinks there will be teams that consider trading up to select the 21-year-old. 

"If I want to ignite my passing game, there's one guy I want in this draft, there's one guy that I want and he's right there in the slot—Ja'Marr Chase," Baldinger said with a giant smile. "He's got dynamic suddenness to him. The releases, crazy releases. And then after the catch, dynamic. I'm telling you [if] you want to change your passing game, Ja'Marr Chase is your guy. If the quarterbacks go 1-2, watch out. Teams are coming up to get Chase. They're gonna chase Chase!" 

Chase didn't make it to five in our latest mock draft. Neither did Oregon tackle Penei Sewell. The Bengals could have an easy decision to make if either prospect is there when they are on the clock with the fifth pick in April's draft. 

