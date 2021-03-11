Look: Bengals WR Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Higgins finished with 67 receptions and 908 yards in his first NFL season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals organization is preparing for free agency, which starts on March 17, but the current players on the roster are working to improve this offseason.

That includes wide receiver Tee Higgins, who had a stellar rookie campaign. He tied a Bengals rookie record with 67 receptions, finishing with 908 yards and six touchdowns.

Higgins has been working out at EliteU in Arizona with multiple NFL players including Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons and running back Eno Benjamin.

Higgins, 22, is hoping to get stronger this offseason. Check out a few clips from his workouts below.

The Bengals are expected to add more speed at the wide receiver position this offseason. If Higgins can take a step forward and Tyler Boyd is his usual consistent self, then speed is the only thing keeping them from being one of the best units in the NFL.

