Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

Ochocinco always had a balanced diet
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is rehabbing from a torn left ACL and MCL. The 24-year-old is the biggest star the team has had since Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson. 

Johnson and Burrow had an hilarious exchange on Twitter on Thursday night. 

"I need to get with Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham this offseason and give them a 6 month meal prep plan that will prevent any further injuries," Ochocinco tweeted. 

Both Burrow and Beckham are rehabbing from torn ACL's. It didn't take long for the Bengals quarterback to respond. 

"Sorry Chad I can’t eat McDonald’s every day," Burrow replied. 

Johnson eats McDonald's on a daily basis—it doesn't matter if it's for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

He's arguably the greatest wide receiver in team history. Johnson has multiple Bengals records, including most receiving yards (10,783), touchdowns (66) and receptions (751). 

