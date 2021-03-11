Report: Bengals Interested in Reuniting With Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler was released by the Giants on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals know they need to improve in the trenches this offseason. It sounds like they could turn to a familiar face in their quest to stabilize the offensive line.

Cincinnati is interested in reuniting with right guard Kevin Zeitler according to NFL insider Chad Forbes.

The Giants released the 31-year-old on Wednesday due to cap issues. They cleared $12 million in space by parting with the veteran guard.

Zeitler allowed two sacks last season and was on the field for 1,003 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

The Bengals picked Zeitler in the first-round (27th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent five years in Cincinnati before signing with Cleveland in free agency following the 2016 season.

The was with the Browns for three years (2016-18), before being traded to the Giants. He spent the past two seasons in New York.

Now he's a free agent and the team that drafted him desperately needs to address the guard position.

The Bengals have plenty of cap space ($42.9 million) and should be interested in proven offensive line talent like Zeitler. He's a plug-and-play right guard.

Zeitler could be looking for a one-year deal in the $6-8 million range, but signing him to a two or three year contract could offer better value, assuming the Bengals believe he can be effective in 2021 and beyond.

Cincinnati has a plethora of issues on their roster. Signing Zeitler will help fill that void.

