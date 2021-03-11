One National Analyst is Bullish on the Joe Burrow-led Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have had five straight losing seasons (2016-20) and finished last in the AFC North in each of the past three years.

Even though they've struggled recently, one national analyst is buying stock in the Bengals.

Colin Cowherd loves what he saw from star quarterback Joe Burrow and believes Cincinnati could make a postseason run in 2021.

"Somebody is going to shock us. So who's it going to be? Cincinnati is my early leader in the 'oh my god they made the playoffs.' I think if they shore up the offensive line [this offseason]," Cowherd said on Tuesday. "When I watched that shootout with Cleveland I sat there and I was like 'holy crap. They just gotta protect this kid (Burrow). They blew out Tennessee. They had these moments last year where you were like 'they don't have any players. How are they doing this?'"

Burrow completed 72-of-108 passes for 772 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in two games against the Browns. Cincinnati lost 35-30 and 37-34, respectively, but the star rookie kept the Bengals afloat in the first game and put his team in a position to win the second matchup between the two AFC North rivals.

Burrow was sacked seven times combined in the two games, but shined bright on a national stage.

Even LeBron James complimented the Bengals' star quarterback for his stellar play.

If Cincinnati can make the necessary upgrades in free agency and they add a few pieces in the draft, then there's no reason why they can't take a significant step forward in 2021.

