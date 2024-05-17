National Personality Makes Wild Proclamation About Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals star Joe Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million extension last September that made him the highest paid player in the NFL. His average salary over the contract is $55 million. Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Jared Goff just signed a four-year extension with an average salary of $53 million per season.
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports says he would take Goff over Burrow.
"This is the hardest one. Burrow is better. Burrow has four-straight years with injuries. Goff never gets hurt. I'd go Goff," he said on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. "And I love Burrow, but aren't you concerned about Burrow's injuries? When's the last time he had a good September?"
"You're getting to a point with Joe Burrow where the injuries are a part of him. You have to bake it in," Cowherd added. "If you're asking me today who I would take, at this moment, it's Goff."
Cowherd was comparing Goff to the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Burrow is coming back from a serious wrist injury, but it's hard to envision any general manager in the NFL picking Goff over Burrow.
Watch the clip in the video below. The Burrow vs Goff conversation starts at the 2:55 mark:
