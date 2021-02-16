Former Bengals Cornerback Adam Pacman Jones Wants to Fight Jake Paul

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Former Bengals Cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones Wants to Fight YouTube Star Jake Paul

Jones appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday
Former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested on Monday morning and charged for assault following an alleged altercation at a bar in downtown Cincinnati. 

The 37-year-old appeared on the Pat McAfee Show just hours after being released. 

Jones told his side of the story, but what he said afterwards could cause a stir. 

McAfee asked the former Bengals cornerback about potentially getting into boxing. 

"I've been sparring just to make sure my hands was right for at least 4-5 years now," Jones said. "Boxing was one of my key things to keep my hands quick when I'm jamming and stuff like that. For the right number, yeah I'll take it. Let's go. Line it up. I'm ready. Give me two months of training and I'll be ready."

Who would he fight? 

Jones went out of his way to name YouTube star Jake Paul, who knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in his last fight. 

"I'll fight Jake Paul," Jones said. "I'll beat Jake Paul's a--. I don't give a f--- how long he's been training, I'll knock his a-- out."

Jones did have one stipulation: Paul would have to get down to 165 pounds for the fight. 

Paul, 24, is much younger than Jones. This matchup probably won't happen, but the thought of Jones getting into a boxing ring doesn't seem farfetched. Maybe after he solves his latest legal issue, he can make the jump into the fight game. 

Watch Jones' entire conversation with McAfee below.

-----

-----

