Report: Eagles Trade Carson Wentz to Colts for Draft Picks

Wentz is on the move!
Author:
Publish date:

The quarterback carousel continues to turn. 

The Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 according to Adam Schefter. The conditional pick could become a first-rounder. 

Wentz was one of the best quarterbacks in the league a few years ago, but his play dropped off significantly in 2020. 

He reunites with Frank Reich and Press Taylor in Indianapolis. 

The deal clears the way for Jalen Hurts to start in Philadelphia. They took him in the second-round (53rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

The Eagles also have the sixth overall pick this year and could use that on one of the top quarterback prospects.

Philadelphia takes on a $33.8 million cap hit in 2021, but they get out from underneath Wentz's long-term contract. 

