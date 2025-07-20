All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Sign Three Linemen Ahead of Training Camp

James Rapien

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44), safety Grant Delpit (22) and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder on Sunday afternoon.

The three-year NFL veteran has spent time with the Falcons, Cardinals and Raiders. He returns to Cincinnati just four years after helping the Bearcats finish with an undefeated regular season record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The Bengals released veteran Logan Woodside to make room for Ridder on the roster.

That was just one of multiple moves the Bengals made.

They also signed defensive tackle Taven Bryan, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and center Andrew Raym. They waived Tashawn Manning to make room on the roster.

Bryan is a former first round pick with 113 games of NFL experience. He has a real shot to make the roster and contribute this season.

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

