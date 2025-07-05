ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Ben Solak went deep into NFL history to mine the best draft pick at all 262 draft selections throughout league history.
Cincinnati ended up with 10 selections from the list since its founding in 1968.
Check out the names below:
Pick 55: Andrew Whitworth
Pick 67: Ken Anderson
Pick 83: Orlando Brown Jr.
Pick 120: Geno Atkins
Pick 123: Domata Peko
Pick 135: Ken Riley
Pick 163: Lemar Parrish
Pick 168: Max Montoya
Pick 202: Bobby Kemp
Pick 210: Stan Walters
Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow could eventually make this list if they hit Super Bowl-winning heights over the rest of their careers. Chase is already building a case for the fifth pick and Burrow is trying to become the 15th No. 1 pick in NFL history to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season
Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players
'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations
Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away
Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.
Clock is Ticking: Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County Have Until June 30 to Agree on New Stadium Lease
'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment
Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category
Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast