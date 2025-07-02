Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos
CINCINNATI – Over the weekend, Brett Kollmann posted an impressive stat about there being a negligible difference in Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's passer ratings when pressured and not pressured.
We dug deeper into the numbers and included videos of seven of Burrow’s top touchdown passes in 2024 while pressured.
Tuesday, Warren Sharp posted what he called “the most brutal stat you’ll read today.”
Sharp followed with the details of how Burrow has been blitzed at the lowest rate of any quarterback since 2021, yet he has been hit with 2.5 seconds of the snap at the highest rate.
And when it comes to total hits within 2.5 seconds (not just hits per dropbacks), he ranks second with 164, just two shy of Russell Wilson’s 166.
“It's insane to me the criticism of Burrow lately,” Sharp wrote. “His 2.5 seconds to throw is #4 fastest, WAY below average with the #1 lowest blitz rate faced ... and the #4 fastest release. He shouldn't get hit often yet he's the #1 fastest hit QB in the entire NFL. Why?”
Sharp knows the answer, as do all Bengals fans.
The offensive line hasn’t been good enough.
Improvements have been made since the line cost them Super Bowl LVI, but it’s rarely been solid at all five spots.
It’s unclear which stat service Sharp is using for his blitz rates.
According to Tru Media, Burrow is tied with Patrick Mahomes for the second lowest sack rate (19.4%) among quarterbacks with at least 200 total dropbacks.
Tom Brady is first at 18.7%.
Regardless, the fact that Burrow is among the lowest blitzed quarterback isn’t surprising at all.
Not only is he elite in processing and beating the blitz, but opponents also know they don’t need to resort to blitzes to get to him, as evidenced by the hit rate when he’s not blitzed.
Opponents blitzed Burrow on 176 of 738 dropbacks (24.2%) last season.
Interestingly, that was the highest rate since his rookie season.
2024: 24.2%
2023: 22.1%
2022: 17.3%
2021: 21.1%
2020: 28.5%
Again, the reason is probably twofold.
First, the arrival of Amarius Mims instantly upgraded the offensive line, while Orlando Brown Jr. had one of the best years of his career.
And second, Burrow obviously was limited by the wrist early in the season and teams didn’t fear him beating them deep.
In the first four weeks of the season, the blitz rate against Burrow was 36.7 percent.
Since 2021, Burrow has been blitzed 21 percent of the time.
Here’s the rest of the top 10 behind Brady, Burrow and Mahomes in lowest blitz rate since 2021
4. Mike White 20.1%
5. Tua Tagovailoa, 22.7%
6. Drake Maye, 23.1%
7. Trevor Siemian, 23.5%
8. Ben Roethlisberger, 23.6%
9. Teddy Bridgewater, 23.9%
10. Josh Allen, 24.0%
And the highest blitz rates among quarterbacks with at least 200 total dropbacks from 2021-present:
1. Marcus Mariota, 35.9%
2. Gardner Minshew, 35.6%
3. Lamar Jackson, 35.4%
4. Davis Mills, 33.9%
5. Jordan Love, 33.9%
6. Tyrod Taylor, 33.6%
7. Jayden Daniels, 33.3%
8. Will Levis, 33.2%
9. Jacoby Brissett, 32.7%
10. Brock Purdy, 32.6%
Here are Burrow’s TD totals by year when blitzed:
2020: 5 (all five were inside the 5-yard line)
2021: 10
2022: 15
2023: 4
2024: 18
The 18 touchdowns while blitzed last year were tied for the league lead with Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson, two quarterbacks who were blitzed much more frequently – Jackson 35.6% and Mayfield 29.8%
If the additions of Lucas Patrick and Dylan Fairchild – along with new position coach Scott Peters – elevate the Bengals offensive line to a top half, top third unit, it will be interesting to see whether teams further decrease how often they blitz Burrow.
Or will they more inclined to dial it up because they are having trouble getting to him with a standard rush?
Until we find out, here are some videos of Burrow’s best touchdown passes against the blitz:
Rookie year to A.J. Green against Washington
Ja’Marr Chase’s finger-tip TD vs. Steelers in 2021
Super Bowl bomb to Tee Higgins
Burrow and Chase go home and call game against Saints
Beating Buffalo in the snow in the playoffs
Leveling up to squelch the Seahawks
Ripping the Raiders’ seam
Beating the blitz with his legs, not his arm