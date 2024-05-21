All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Say 'Major Improvements' Coming to Paycor Stadium

The Bengals are in the process of making significant stadium upgrades over the next few seasons.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals corner back Mike Hilton (21) takes a picture with fans in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals corner back Mike Hilton (21) takes a picture with fans in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced their plan to make significant upgrades to Paycor Stadium, including updated audio and video systems, renovations to suites, club lounges, concession upgrades and more.

"The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “We are lucky to have a great stadium and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility. We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better.”

The Bengals made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

"The Bengals will make a significant private investment of $100-$120 million to upgrade Paycor Stadium, showcasing the Bengals’ support and commitment to a successful future in Cincinnati," they said in the announcement. "Stadium improvements are a necessary part of a long-standing plan to keep a successful team in Cincinnati and keep the Bengals competitive across the NFL. This announcement takes the recent team investment to approximately $150 million over the past few seasons, including $40 million in private investment for projects that include the IEL Indoor Facility, a new locker room, an overhauled and expanded training room, new ribbon videoboards and upgrades to concessions and the Bengals Pro Shop."

The latest project is expected to be complete in 2026.

