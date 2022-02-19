Here's a Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

It should be a busy offseason at Paul Brown Stadium.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' attention has shifted toward the offseason where they'll focus on re-signing some of their top defensive players.

Guys like Jessie Bates, Riley Reiff, Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Hill, C.J. Uzomah and Quinton Spain are set to become free agents.

Bates is easily the best of the bunch. The Bengals could place the franchise tag on him if they're unable to reach a long-term deal.

Reiff was solid at right tackle before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The same goes for Ogunjobi at defensive tackle.

Both guys could be back, depending on what they're looking for in free agency. Hill was also an underrated part of the Bengals' defensive line.

Naturally, keeping Uzomah and Spain would be ideal, especially the former. Uzomah emerged as a veteran leader in the locker room and is a big part of what they do on offense.

Check out the complete list of Bengals unrestricted free agents below.

S Jessie Bates III

CB Darius Phillips

DT B.J. Hill

RT Riley Reiff

DT Larry Ogunjobi

TE C.J. Uzomah

RG Xavier Su'a-Filo

CB Vernon Hargreaves

QB Brandon Allen

CB Tre Flowers

WR Auden Tate

P Kevin Huber

DT Josh Tupou

S Ricardo Allen

CB Eli Apple

LS Clark Harris

LG Quinton Spain

LB Jordan Evans

DT Zach Kerr

S Michael Thomas

WR Mike Thomas

