Here's a Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' attention has shifted toward the offseason where they'll focus on re-signing some of their top defensive players.
Guys like Jessie Bates, Riley Reiff, Larry Ogunjobi, B.J. Hill, C.J. Uzomah and Quinton Spain are set to become free agents.
Bates is easily the best of the bunch. The Bengals could place the franchise tag on him if they're unable to reach a long-term deal.
Reiff was solid at right tackle before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The same goes for Ogunjobi at defensive tackle.
Both guys could be back, depending on what they're looking for in free agency. Hill was also an underrated part of the Bengals' defensive line.
Naturally, keeping Uzomah and Spain would be ideal, especially the former. Uzomah emerged as a veteran leader in the locker room and is a big part of what they do on offense.
Check out the complete list of Bengals unrestricted free agents below.
S Jessie Bates III
CB Darius Phillips
DT B.J. Hill
RT Riley Reiff
DT Larry Ogunjobi
TE C.J. Uzomah
RG Xavier Su'a-Filo
CB Vernon Hargreaves
QB Brandon Allen
CB Tre Flowers
WR Auden Tate
P Kevin Huber
DT Josh Tupou
S Ricardo Allen
CB Eli Apple
LS Clark Harris
LG Quinton Spain
LB Jordan Evans
Read More
DT Zach Kerr
S Michael Thomas
WR Mike Thomas
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss
No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI
Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run
NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line
Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI
Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension
Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury
Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster
Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI
Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame
Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl
Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl
Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss
Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"
Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals