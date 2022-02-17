Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow, Discusses Offseason Plans After Run to Super Bowl LVI

Skip to main content

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow, Says Bengals 'Want to Do Some Things to Help Him'

"He's accurate, he's tough as nails. We want to do some things to help him."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals held a rally at Washington Park in downtown Cincinnati to celebrate their run to Super Bowl LVI on Wednesday night. 

Team President and Owner Mike Brown spoke at the event. 

"My one regret is I'm not carrying a new trophy," Brown told the crowd. "The Bengals are real. The future is bright. You, our coaches and our players are going to have some trip.

"Don't let anybody tell you that the Bengals aren't for real. They'll find out about us down the road."

Brown also spoke with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. He confirmed what many are thinking: the team needs to build around star quarterback Joe Burrow. 

"I think so. Joe is a smart player and that shines through," Brown said. "He's accurate, he's tough as nails. We want to do some things to help him.

"I think we have the core of a top team, we'll add to it and I think we can make it better." 

Cincinnati's biggest weakness was the offensive line. Burrow was sacked 70 times this season in 20 games [including playoffs]. They desperately need to upgrade the guys that are supposed to protect the 25-year-old. 

For more on the state of the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Read More

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Joe Burrow
News

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow, Discusses Offseason Plans After Run to Super Bowl LVI

29 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) lays on the ground after a turnover on downs with less than a minute to play in the 4th quarter during Super Bowl 56, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 2683
News

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Offseason Plan to Fix Offensive Line

6 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Explains Why Bengals Went With Samaje Perine Over Joe Mixon During Final Plays of Super Bowl LVI

11 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Zac Taylor Shares Update on Joe Burrow's Knee Injury Following Super Bowl LVI

13 hours ago
Zac Taylor, Mike Brown, AFC. Championship
News

Bengals Sign Head Coach Zac Taylor to Contract Extension Through 2026 Season

13 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill
News

Tyreek Hill Praises Ja'Marr Chase Following His Record Breaking Rookie Season

Feb 15, 2022
Joe Burrow, Super Bowl
News

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow After He Suffered Knee Injury in Super Bowl LVI

Feb 15, 2022
Pooka Williams Returner
News

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Feb 15, 2022