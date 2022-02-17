Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow, Discusses Offseason Plans After Run to Super Bowl LVI

"He's accurate, he's tough as nails. We want to do some things to help him."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals held a rally at Washington Park in downtown Cincinnati to celebrate their run to Super Bowl LVI on Wednesday night.

Team President and Owner Mike Brown spoke at the event.

"My one regret is I'm not carrying a new trophy," Brown told the crowd. "The Bengals are real. The future is bright. You, our coaches and our players are going to have some trip.

"Don't let anybody tell you that the Bengals aren't for real. They'll find out about us down the road."

Brown also spoke with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. He confirmed what many are thinking: the team needs to build around star quarterback Joe Burrow.

"I think so. Joe is a smart player and that shines through," Brown said. "He's accurate, he's tough as nails. We want to do some things to help him.

"I think we have the core of a top team, we'll add to it and I think we can make it better."

Cincinnati's biggest weakness was the offensive line. Burrow was sacked 70 times this season in 20 games [including playoffs]. They desperately need to upgrade the guys that are supposed to protect the 25-year-old.

