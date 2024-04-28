Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Getting Tryout With NFC Contender
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is hoping to make an NFL return. He's set to workout for the Eagles during their rookie minicamp.
After retiring last July, Ross was waived from the Chiefs reserve/retired list. He decided to make an NFL return last last season.
The Bengals took Ross with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He famously ran a 4.22 40-yard dash, which is now the second fastest time in NFL Combine history.
Ross has 62 career catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns in 37 games. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2021.
