All Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Billy Price Announces Retirement Due to Medical Condition

The Bengals selected Price with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hopefully he can continue to stay healthy in retirement!

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) during practice, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, on the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice Oct 24
Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) during practice, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, on the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice Oct 24 / Kareem Elgazzar
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price announced his retirement on Saturday morning.

Price spent the first three seasons of his career in Cincinnati, before they traded him to the Giants prior to the 2021 campaign. He also played for the Cardinals, Cowboys, Raiders and Saints.

The 29-year-old is retiring for medical reasons. The Bengals picked him with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away," Price wrote on Instagram. "On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk."

It's unfortunate that he had to retire from football, but it's great that he's healthy after having such a scary situation unfold this offseason. Check out his entire retirement announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class

Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All 

Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft

Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims

Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton

Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton

Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams

Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims

Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia

Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”

Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft

-----

Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  