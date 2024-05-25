Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Billy Price Announces Retirement Due to Medical Condition
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price announced his retirement on Saturday morning.
Price spent the first three seasons of his career in Cincinnati, before they traded him to the Giants prior to the 2021 campaign. He also played for the Cardinals, Cowboys, Raiders and Saints.
The 29-year-old is retiring for medical reasons. The Bengals picked him with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away," Price wrote on Instagram. "On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk."
It's unfortunate that he had to retire from football, but it's great that he's healthy after having such a scary situation unfold this offseason. Check out his entire retirement announcement below:
