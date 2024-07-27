Former Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Reid Sinnett Working Out For Dallas Cowboys
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Reid Sinnett has a workout scheduled with the Cowboys according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Sinnett spent time on the Bengals' practice squad and active roster last season. He was signed after Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury in training camp.
He most recently played for the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL.
The Bengals play the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 9 in Dallas.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast