Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Complete Schedule for 2024 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' schedule for the 2024 season is here! Cincinnati will open the season at home for the fourth time in Joe Burrow's career.
They also have five scheduled primetime contests and seven games with 1 p.m. ET start times. Check out the complete schedule below:
Preseason
Week 1: (TBD) — vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: (TBD) — Chicago Bears
Week 3: Aug. 22 — vs Indianapolis Colts (Thursday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET
Related: For More Thoughts on the Schedule, Go Here
Regular Season
Week 1: Sept. 8 — New England Patriots - 1 p.m. ET
Week 2: Sept. 15 — at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 3: Sept 23— Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 4: Sept 29 — at Carolina Panthers - 1 p.m. ET
Week 5: Oct. 6 — Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. ET
Week 6: Oct. 13 — at New York Giants (Sunday Night Football) - 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 7: Oct. 20 — at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET
Week 8: Oct. 27 — Philadelphia Eagles - 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 9: Nov. 3 — Las Vegas Raiders - 1 p.m. ET
Week 10: Nov. 7 — at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 11: Nov. 17 — at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: Dec. 1 — Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m. ET
Week 14: Dec. 9 — at Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 15: Dec. 15 — at Tennessee Titans - 1 p.m. ET
Week 16: Dec. 19 — Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 17: Dec. 28/29 — Denver Broncos - (TBD)
Week 18: Jan. 4/5 — at Pittsburgh Steelers (TBD)
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast