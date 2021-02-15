Joe Burrow Teases Next Phase of Rehab Process

Burrow hopes to be on the field for the start of the 2021 season

CINCINNATI — All eyes are on Joe Burrow this offseason. The Bengals quarterback continues to rehab from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered against Washington in November.

The 24-year-old teased the next phase of the rehab process on Monday afternoon with a simple Instagram post with the caption "Coming soon..."

Nearly 200,000 people liked the picture within an hour of it being posted.

Burrow had successful surgery on his left knee on Dec. 2. He's expected to make a full recovery.

"There is obviously a long road ahead and there are opportunities for setbacks along the road, but as far as right now, it’s looking as good as it could for where I am at in the rehab process," Burrow said last month.

His goal is to be back on the field for the Bengals' season opener in September.

"They say it’s a nine to 12-month recovery and the first game is exactly nine months from my injury. We are on pace to do it right now," he said. "It's kind of all downhill from here. There's a lot of milestones to hit and a long road ahead. It's not going to be painful or anything like that. The worst part is over, and the fun part begins."

The "fun part" includes throwing and running on an underwater treadmill. Burrow is expected to do both things this month, which is probably why he made the Instagram post.

The Bengals need to find a way to surround Burrow with as much talent as possible this offseason—not only in the trenches, but at the skill positions.

Free agency begins on March 17.

