Mel Kiper Jr. Makes Bold Declaration About the 2021 Quarterback Class

This could be bad news for the Bengals
The Bengals have the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They're hoping multiple quarterbacks are taken with the top four picks. 

Everyone knows Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is going to Jacksonville, but how many more signal-callers are going to be taken in the top five? 

Some believe three or even four quarterbacks could go in the top five, but ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. isn't as high on this group. He has BYU star Zach Wilson going to Atlanta at No. 4 in his latest mock draft.

He believes Giants quarterback Daniel Jones would be the second ranked quarterback in this class. 

"Wilson would be the closest to him and then Justin Fields," Kiper said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast. "I would say that Daniel Jones in this draft would be the second quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence. Coming out of Duke, he would have been the second highest-rated quarterback." 

Jones has been OK for the Giants, but the verdict is still out on the former sixth overall pick. 

Kiper's comments don't bode well for a team like the Bengals who have a star quarterback in Joe Burrow. Cincinnati is hoping the signal-callers go early in the draft so studs like Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase fall to them at No. 5. 

Both Sewell and Chase are taken before the Bengals are on the clock in our latest mock draft.  

