Bengals Bolster Offensive Line in Latest Mock Drafts

These scenarios would be ideal for the Bengals' offensive line

The Bengals' offensive line is in desperate need of a talent infusion and they get it in ESPN's latest mock drafts.

Mel Kiper Jr. has Oregon tackle Penei Sewell falling to Cincinnati to No. 5.

Trevor Lawrence is picked first, followed by DeVonta Smith, Ja'Marr Chase and Zach Wilson.

That allowed the Bengals to take Sewell with the fifth pick.

"The Bengals can take a step toward improvement by picking Sewell, an opt-out who was the 2019 Outland Trophy winner," Kiper wrote. "He's the clear top offensive tackle in this class. Sewell could stay at left tackle while 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams moves to the right side or to guard. I have compared Sewell to Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, and Cincinnati should be thrilled to get another foundational player."

Kiper isn't the only analyst that has the Bengals taking Sewell. Todd McShay also believes the 20-year-old will land in Cincinnati.

"Cincinnati fans watched No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow take 32 sacks in 10 games, so no one needs any convincing here," McShay wrote. "Sewell—who opted out of the 2020 season—is a game-changing tackle. Opposite Jonah Williams, he'd help keep Burrow upright when the Bengals' franchise quarterback returns from a knee injury suffered on (yup, you guessed it) a hit this season. Whereas Sewell allowed just one combined sack during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the Bengals closed 2020 with the fifth-most sacks allowed (48) and tied for the third-worst pass block win rate (50.0%), an ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats."

McShay has four quarterbacks being taken at the top of the draft. Lawrence goes off the board first, followed by Wilson. The Panthers trade up for Trey Lance at No. 3 and Atlanta takes Justin Fields with the fourth pick.

Sewell falling to the fifth pick would be a win for the Bengals. He hasn't lasted nearly as long in our latest mock draft.

