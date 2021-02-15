Former Bengals Cornerback Adam Pacman Jones Arrested and Charged With Assault

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested on Monday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault after he allegedly punched and kicked a person in the head until they were unconscious.

The 37-year-old was scheduled to appear in front of a Hamilton County judge on Monday at 9 a.m according to official court documents.

"Pacman" played for the Bengals from 2010-2017. He was a one-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. He officially retired from the NFL in May, 2019.

This isn't the first time Jones has ran into legal trouble in the Cincinnati area. He was arrested in 2017 after he allegedly had a physical altercation with a hotel security guard.

Jones and his wife Tishana still live in the Greater Cincinnati area. They opened up a restaurant last summer called 'EndZone Pizza.' It's located in Covington, Kentucky, which is just a few minutes south of downtown Cincinnati.

Jones played in the NFL for 12 seasons, including eight with the Bengals. He also played for the Titans, Cowboys and Broncos.

