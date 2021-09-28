Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Week Against Jaguars

The duo played together in Cincinnati for five seasons.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had his first 100-yard game as a member of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 33-year-old compiled five receptions for 112 yards in a 31-19 win over the Jaguars. The Cardinals are 3-0 and tied for first place in the NFC West.

Green's performance caught the attention of Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

"I was happy for him, seeing him go five (catches) for 112 (yards). I hit him up instantly after the game and congratulated him," Boyd said. "It's always good seeing him be successful. I always knew he had more in the tank."

Green's big day came against the Jaguars, who the Bengals just happen to be playing on Thursday night.

"I had to talk to him right after the game because I had seen that [Green's big game]. I was trying to figure out how the [Jaguars] defense was," Boyd said. "We were just chomping it up. We've still got to prepare because whatever they did for them, they're probably going to do different for us. It's always a different game plan ... Hopefully, we'll have a better game plan than what they had and come out with the victory.”

Cincinnati is obviously happy with their trio of wide receivers, including star rookie Ja'Marr Chase, who's off to an historic star to his NFL career.

Even though that's the case, it's good to see Green get off to a fast start with his new team. He has 10 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown in three games for the Cardinals. He's on pace to finish with 56 catches for 1,025 yards and six touchdowns for Arizona.

Watch Boyd's comments about Green and the state of Bengals following Sunday's win over the Steelers below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Bates, Awuzie, Higgins and Waynes

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook