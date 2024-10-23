Cincinnati Bengals Returner Charlie Jones Recognized With First Career Honor
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals kick returner Charlie Jones has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Jones returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s 21-14 road victory against the Cleveland Browns.
The touchdown, which came as a result of an alignment change by special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, was the first career kickoff return for a touchdown for Jones and the first for the Bengals since Brandon Wilson had a 103-yarder in 2020 against the New York Giants.
Jones’ return is the longest in the NFL this season and the third returned for a touchdown with the NFL’s dynamic kickoff return rules.
It’s the first Player of the Week award for Jones, and the first for the Bengals in 2024.
The last Bengal to win a Player of the Week award was Jake Browning in Week 13 last year for his performance on Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The most recent Special Teams Player of the Week award came when Evan McPherson won it in a Week 4 Thursday night victory against the Miami Dolphins in 2022.
The last Cincinnati returner to win Special Teams Player of the Week was Adam Jones in 2012.
Bengals players have combined for 17 weekly honors (Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams) since the start of the 2021 season, which is the third-most in the NFL in that span.
