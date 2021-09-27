Injury Roundup: The Latest on Trae Waynes, Chidobe Awuzie, Tee Higgins and Jessie Bates

Here's the latest on Cincinnati's injuries following their win over Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes could make his debut this Thursday against the Jaguars.

The 29-year-old has missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury. He practiced twice last week. He continues to trend in the right direction with Week 4 just a few days away.

Waynes would've been a limited participant if the team practiced on Monday.

The same can't be said for Chidobe Awuzie, who suffered a groin injury in Sunday's win over the Steelers. The veteran wouldn't have taken the field if they practiced on Monday.

"We’ll see where he’s at this week. It’s hard," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Tomorrow’s [Tuesday] the first time we’ll get on the field and really get a chance to see where our guys are at. So I’ll kind of hold too much on Chidbo at that point."

Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates, Riley Reiff and Xavier Su'a-Filo would've also missed practice.

Higgins and Su'a-Filo didn't play on Sunday. Bates and Reiff suffered injuries, but finished Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below. They host the Jaguars on Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

*Note: It is an estimate of practice participation since they didn't practice on Monday*

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook