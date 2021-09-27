Watch: Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

The rookie is off to a scorching start.

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase has been dominant in his first three NFL games. The 21-year-old has set multiple records less than a month into his pro career.

Chase is the only player in the Super Bowl era to have a 30-yard touchdown reception in each of his first three career games. He became the youngest player in NFL history to have four receiving touchdowns in his team's first three games. That was a record previously held by Randy Moss.

Chase's 34-yard touchdown gave the Bengals the lead for good in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers.

Film analyst Matt Waldman took an in-depth look at the play and explains how the rookie was able to get open against Pittsburgh's defense. Watch the breakdown below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Bates, Awuzie, Higgins and Waynes

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook