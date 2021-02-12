NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
NFL News: Texans Releasing J.J. Watt

Watt spend the first 10 seasons of his career in Houston
The Texans and J.J. Watt have agreed to part ways. The star defensive end was due $17.5 million in 2021. Instead, he'll be a free agent following his release by the team. 

"I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," Watt said in a video message to fans. "The City of Houston has been unbelievable to me. The connection is special and I will never ever take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity."

Watt is the Texans all-time sacks leader (101) and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (2012, 2014-15).

"Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.'s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise's history," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a 'see you soon.' For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston."

Watt appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 52 tackles, five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He received a 85.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which made him the seventh highest graded edge defender.

Watt is considered the best player in Texans' history. He should receive plenty of interest on the open market.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waits with teammates to walk onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
