Bills predicted to land monster safety prospect, 'sticky' cornerback in 2025 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills need one position in particular this offseason, and they are ensuring that they hit it in the latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are wrapping up their first full week of the offseason, and while the team is still wishing it was in New Orleans competing for the Super Bowl, they have shifted their focus towards the future.

Part of that future is looking at what the team will do in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's clear that the team needs some help in the secondary.

That's why Pro Football Network writer Jacob Infante has the Bills taking Georgia's Malaki Starks with the No. 30 overall pick.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks.
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The Bills have one of the more complete rosters in the NFL today, but if they want to finally conquer the beast that is Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, it will be key for them to build as strong of a defense as possible," Infante writes.

"There’s plenty to love with Malaki Starks, who has the size, mobility, ball skills, and physicality scouts look for in a modern NFL safety prospect. Though inconsistent with his pursuit angles as a tackler, he has a vast majority of the tools to eventually be one of the most well-rounded safeties in the league."

Infante wants to ensure the Bills walk away with at least one solid defensive back, so he has Buffalo investing in the secondary once again in Round 2 with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.

LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) makes a first down against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Trey Amos (9)
Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) makes a first down against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Trey Amos (9) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"After adding to their secondary with safety Malaki Starks in Round 1, the Bills double-down on their defensive backs with a potential starter at cornerback late in Round 2," Infante writes.

"It took two transfers for him to get there, but Trey Amos finally finds himself strongly on NFL radars as an early-round prospect. He’s an explosive athlete at cornerback with fluid hips and ideal deep speed, and he’s sticky enough in man coverage to consistently stay in the wide receiver’s hip pocket."

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Bills have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they will have plenty of room to operate with, and they will likely use multiple selections to address their secondary needs. Will it be the first two picks? Likely not, but if the Bills like who is on the board there, that should be what matters the most.

